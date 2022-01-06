Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: two blasts of cold air ahead in the next five days

By Eric Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast features a nice midwinter Thursday afternoon. Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies, mellow or calm breezes, and afternoon temperatures swelling to the lower and locally middle 60s ahead of the 5:17 sunset.

The first of two sharp cold fronts will slice through the Cape Fear Region Thursday night with a solid band of clouds and a few stray showers. Strong and gusty winds are expected this evening and overnight. Behind this front, expect a bright but brisk Friday with temperatures fighting to separate from the 40s and a starry and cold Friday night with readings diving to the 20s.

Just ahead of the second cold front, high temperatures will surge from near 50 Saturday to near 70 Sunday! Dry skies ought to hold for most of the weekend; Sunday night will carry the highest rain odds with this next front. Upon its passage: brace for another round of sunny, chilly days and clear, freezing nights.

Catch details on these plentiful changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Cause of deadly fire off North Kerr Avenue under investigation
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and...
Man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
District Attorney: No deputy will be charged in fatal shooting of man who held girl hostage
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: timing two cold snaps
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from early Thu., Jan. 6, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Thu., Jan. 6, 2022
Showers have ended in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: milder weather through Thursday, more cold snaps coming