First Alert Forecast: two blasts of cold air ahead in the next five days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast features a nice midwinter Thursday afternoon. Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies, mellow or calm breezes, and afternoon temperatures swelling to the lower and locally middle 60s ahead of the 5:17 sunset.

The first of two sharp cold fronts will slice through the Cape Fear Region Thursday night with a solid band of clouds and a few stray showers. Strong and gusty winds are expected this evening and overnight. Behind this front, expect a bright but brisk Friday with temperatures fighting to separate from the 40s and a starry and cold Friday night with readings diving to the 20s.

Just ahead of the second cold front, high temperatures will surge from near 50 Saturday to near 70 Sunday! Dry skies ought to hold for most of the weekend; Sunday night will carry the highest rain odds with this next front. Upon its passage: brace for another round of sunny, chilly days and clear, freezing nights.

Catch details on these plentiful changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.