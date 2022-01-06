Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: timing two cold snaps

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice midwinter day Thursday. Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies, mellow or calm breezes, and afternoon temperatures swelling to the lower and locally middle 60s ahead of the 5:17 sunset.

The first of two sharp cold fronts will slice through the Cape Fear Region Thursday night with a solid band of clouds and a few stray showers. Behind this front, expect a bright but brisk Friday with temperatures fighting to separate from the 40s and a starry and cold Friday night with readings diving to the 20s.

Just ahead of the second cold front, high temperatures will surge from near 50 Saturday to near 70 Sunday! Dry skies ought to hold for most of the weekend; Sunday night will carry the highest rain odds with this next front. Upon its passage: brace for another round of sunny, chilly days and clear, freezing nights.

Catch details on these plentiful changes in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

