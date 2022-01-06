Senior Connect
Fifth annual Art & The Bloom exhibition begins Friday

The Art & the Bloom exhibition brings together the most creative floral artists from North and...
The Art & the Bloom exhibition brings together the most creative floral artists from North and South Carolina.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A variety of skilled floral designers from North and South Carolina will meet to showcase their work at the Art & The Bloom competition from Jan. 7-9.

The New Hanover Garden Club and the Harbor Island Garden Club are hosting the event at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. The Art & the Bloom exhibition gives artists floral assignments to exhibit and compete at the three-day event.

Judy Binns, National Garden Club Judge and Flower Show School Instructor, and Bill Hamilton, award-winning event planner and instructor, will judge the floral arrangements and host workshops at the event. The winners of the exhibition will earn a ribbon, cash, and the bragging rights.

However, the event isn’t just for competitors. Lois Watson, architectural illustrator and member of the Wilmington Art Association, is running a watercolor technique workshop. Binns will also demonstrate how to create different designs with the same flowers. Bill Hamilton will present on how attendees can create floral arrangements on a budget.

For those less interested in the workshops, the regular exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 8-9.

Proceeds for the event will go towards gardening projects and scholarships for nonprofit organizations.

To buy tickets and see the full schedule, check out the Art & the Bloom event page.

