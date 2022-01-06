Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CSX requires temporary road closure of US 421 for track repairs

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. January 10 and the repairs should take no longer than five days
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. January 10 and the repairs should take no longer than five days(John Fitzhugh)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of U.S. 421 south of the Interstate I-40 junction for CSX track maintenance.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. January 10 and the repairs should take no longer than five days.

CSX will conduct maintenance to its railroad crossing where the tracks cross U.S. 421 just south of Sutton Steam Plant road on the outskirts of Wilmington.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes and/or allow time for the detour outlined in the news release:

Because this location is between two rivers, a marked detour by CSX will send drivers on an approximately 10-mile detour via U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway), N.C. 133 and I-140 at exits 14 and 17.

NCDOT and CSX will work together to expedite the repairs and reopen the highway as soon as possible. If progress is not interrupted by weather events, officials say the road could be reopened in as early as three days.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Cause of deadly fire off North Kerr Avenue under investigation
While no one has been charged in the incident, law enforcement officials have said this was an...
Victim of Wilmington shooting dies in the hospital
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and...
Man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in
Kraybill noted that Justice's action was a code of ethics violation
NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member

Latest News

Backups on I-95 caused travelers from the Cape Fear to stay on the road for 25-72 hours.
SENC travelers trapped in wintry I-95 backup for 16 hours
Drivers share horror stories of I-95 traffic snarl up
Drivers share horror stories of I-95 traffic snarl up
The left-hand lane between Nun and Ann streets is closed and traffic is being redirected into...
CFPUA closes lane on South 17th Street for emergency repairs
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car