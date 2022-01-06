CSX requires temporary road closure of US 421 for track repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of U.S. 421 south of the Interstate I-40 junction for CSX track maintenance.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. January 10 and the repairs should take no longer than five days.

CSX will conduct maintenance to its railroad crossing where the tracks cross U.S. 421 just south of Sutton Steam Plant road on the outskirts of Wilmington.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes and/or allow time for the detour outlined in the news release:

Because this location is between two rivers, a marked detour by CSX will send drivers on an approximately 10-mile detour via U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway), N.C. 133 and I-140 at exits 14 and 17.

NCDOT and CSX will work together to expedite the repairs and reopen the highway as soon as possible. If progress is not interrupted by weather events, officials say the road could be reopened in as early as three days.

