Wilmington city leaders approve $800,000 for lighting at nCino Sports Complex, funding for signage at 1898 Memorial Park

Rendering of the proposed sign showing the oiled bronze lettering atop cast stone on a tumbled brick base
Rendering of the proposed sign showing the oiled bronze lettering atop cast stone on a tumbled brick base(Wilmington City Council)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to buy lighting, at a cost of $800,000, for the nCino Sports Complex, which was part of the 2016 Parks Bond, at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Also included in the Consent Agenda was a resolution to approve buying 20 police vehicles costing $591,930, an amount that was budgeted for in the Fleet Replacement Fund.

After a brief discussion about the sports complex, a motion to approve all items on the Consent Agenda passed unanimously. Also, council members voted to waive a second reading.

1898 Memorial Park Improvements Project

An ordinance was approved unanimously by city leaders for new signage at the 1898 Memorial Park.

The sign will include cast stone on a tumbled brick base and will incorporate oiled bronze lettering to match the bronze statue.

Just over $15,500 will be earmarked for the project in the Parks and Recreation Capital Fund. One third of the project cost is being funded by a $5,000 grant received from the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The project does not include lighting for the sign as this will incur additional costs. This will be considered at a later date.

