Updated StrongSchoolsNC toolkit allows for more in-person instructional time this semester

Updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes to the toolkit, specifically the quarantine guidelines, will allow students and staff to be in person more, depending on the scenario.

For those who are exposed to COVID-19 and not vaccinated or have not yet gotten their booster shot, they are required to quarantine for 5 days and then get tested. If the test is negative then they can return to school with a mask for at least 5 days.

For those who are boosted, they are not required to quarantine as long as they are wear a mask for the 10 days following their exposure.

New Hanover County Board of Education chair Stephanie Kraybill said these changes are the main reason why students and staff will be able to have more in-person instructional time. That is also another reason why putting a mask mandate in place was important for the board on Tuesday night.

“We can keep the maximum number of kids face to face with the best instruction that they can get that way if we have masks on right now,” Kraybill said.

To view the toolkit, click here.

