More UNCW men’s basketball games postponed due to virus protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball game between UNCW and Elon scheduled for January 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Seahawk program.

Officials say the game will be rescheduled with a make-up time announced at a later date.

This is the fourth UNCW men’s game to be postponed over the last week due to COVID-19 protocols among players and coaches.

[UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols]

The Seahawk’s next scheduled game is at Charleston on January 17.

