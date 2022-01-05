Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More UNCW men’s basketball games postponed due to virus protocols

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball game between UNCW and Elon scheduled for January 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Seahawk program.

Officials say the game will be rescheduled with a make-up time announced at a later date.

This is the fourth UNCW men’s game to be postponed over the last week due to COVID-19 protocols among players and coaches.

[UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols]

The Seahawk’s next scheduled game is at Charleston on January 17.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December, the vote was 4:3 in favor of optional masks with board chair Stefanie Adams and...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to reinstate mask mandate
Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
WPD investigating gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Cause of deadly fire off North Kerr Avenue under investigation

Latest News

UNCW basketball games delayed
UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols
Some UNCW students cheer at the men’s basketball game versus UNC.
CAA postpones Drexel game with UNCW Seahawks
It was the last ACC Basketball Tip Off for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, but retirement is not on...
Final season for longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski starts with his final ACC Basketball Tip Off
UNCW men’s basketball team looks forward to welcoming fans back to Trask Coliseum
UNCW's men's basketball team expects crowded stadium this season