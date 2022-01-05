More UNCW men’s basketball games postponed due to virus protocols
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball game between UNCW and Elon scheduled for January 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Seahawk program.
Officials say the game will be rescheduled with a make-up time announced at a later date.
This is the fourth UNCW men’s game to be postponed over the last week due to COVID-19 protocols among players and coaches.
[UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols]
The Seahawk’s next scheduled game is at Charleston on January 17.
