First Alert Forecast: milder with a rain chance now, more cold snaps coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After temperatures barely sniffed 50 Tuesday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a milder Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect highs in the 60s amid southwest breezes and under variable clouds. Spotty sprinkles and perhaps even a few heavier showers could briefly dampen a few spots, but odds for severe storms are near zero.

In the longer range, an active polar jet stream will share two more puffs of wintry air with the Cape Fear Region. With low temperatures in the 20s to around 30, Friday night and some of the nights next week ought to be the coldest times. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.