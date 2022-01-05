Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: milder weather through Thursday, more cold snaps coming

By Eric Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Milder weather returned to southeast North Carolina today after a chilly Tuesday. Isolated showers will diminish this evening as skies turn partly cloudy, Lows will bottom out in upper 30s and lower 40s.

In the longer range, an active polar jet stream will share two more puffs of wintry air with the Cape Fear Region. With low temperatures in the 20s to around 30, Friday night and some of the nights next week ought to be the coldest times. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

