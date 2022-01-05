Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

District Attorney: No deputy will be charged in fatal shooting of man who held girl hostage

Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No criminal charges will be filed against any law enforcement deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a man who had taken a 9-year-old girl hostage outside a trailer on Bozeman Road in November, District Attorney Ben David announced Wednesday morning.

“When they do something wrong I’ll say it, but when they do something right I’ll also say it,” David stated after commending deputies J. Cranford, 35, and T. Spell, 30, for their handling of the situation.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene on Nov. 16, 2021 after Duncan had already shot Dwayne Derone White II, 47.

When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Henry Timberlake Duncan in the front yard of the property with a knife to the girl’s throat. She had already been cut multiple times. Duncan indicated he would hurt her again after a countdown, and the deputies shot him before he finished. Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl underwent several surgeries for her injuries, but was released from the hospital a few days after the incident. White was injured by the wound, but did later recover.

Related: Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December, the vote was 4:3 in favor of optional masks with board chair Stefanie Adams and...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to reinstate mask mandate
Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
WPD investigating gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Goc. Roy Cooper
Hospitalizations up but not as much as during last COVID spike, Cooper says
East Bladen High School retired Lacey Suggs' #12 jersey to honor the Lady Eagles star athlete
East Bladen High School retires jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs

Latest News

DA Ben David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of...
Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review
One has died after a fire on N Kerr Ave as reported by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold.
Breaking: One deceased after fire off North Kerr Avenue
Brunswick County Health Services will offer all three brands of vaccines at several walk-in...
Brunswick County is offering multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week
New Hanover County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate
New Hanover County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate