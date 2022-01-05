District Attorney: No deputy will be charged in fatal shooting of man who held girl hostage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No criminal charges will be filed against any law enforcement deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a man who had taken a 9-year-old girl hostage outside a trailer on Bozeman Road in November, District Attorney Ben David announced Wednesday morning.

“When they do something wrong I’ll say it, but when they do something right I’ll also say it,” David stated after commending deputies J. Cranford, 35, and T. Spell, 30, for their handling of the situation.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene on Nov. 16, 2021 after Duncan had already shot Dwayne Derone White II, 47.

When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Henry Timberlake Duncan in the front yard of the property with a knife to the girl’s throat. She had already been cut multiple times. Duncan indicated he would hurt her again after a countdown, and the deputies shot him before he finished. Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl underwent several surgeries for her injuries, but was released from the hospital a few days after the incident. White was injured by the wound, but did later recover.

