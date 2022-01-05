Carolina Beach officer charged with felony larceny; pending cases under review

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An officer with the Carolina Beach Police Department has been charged with felony larceny after he allegedly stole $4,000 from a man while acting in his official capacity as a police officer, District Attorney Ben David announced Wednesday morning.

Christopher Wilkinson, who had been with the agency since March 8, 2021, is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

David and Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward contacted the State Bureau of Investigation on Dec. 23, 2021, after the alleged victim in the case contacted the Carolina Beach Police Department about missing money.

“Through the course of our investigation, potential malfeasance on the part of (Wilkinson) was discovered and thus the DA was notified immediately and a mutual request was made by myself and the DA for an investigation by the NCSBI,” Ward said in an email.

According to an arrest warrant, Wilkinson entered the man’s hotel room and stole $4,000 cash.

Wilkinson resigned from the police department on Jan. 3 and was charged by SBI agents on Tuesday, David said.

David also said his office is conducting a Giglio review, which includes evaluating all of Wilkinson’s pending cases.

