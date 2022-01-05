Cape Fear Community College to require masks at all indoor locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Citing the increase in COVID-19 cases, Cape Fear Community College will require all students, employees and visitors to wear face coverings at all indoor college locations starting Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Posts on the college’s Facebook page and website read:

“Though we hoped to start the semester in a COVID-free environment, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout the Cape Fear Region.

As a result, CFCC will require masks in all indoor spaces for employees, students, and visitors to our campuses effective January 6, 2022, until further notice.

Please contact the campus health hotline at 910-362-7725 for questions related to COVID-19 or to report positive cases.”

CFCC administration shared a message with students:

“Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our area, CFCC will require face coverings for students, employees, and visitors at all indoor CFCC locations, effective January 6, 2022.

We urge you to get a COVID-19 vaccination if you haven’t yet received one. Vaccinations are the best way to avoid severe illness from COVID-19. Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information. If you are feeling sick, please stay home. Call the campus health hotline at 910-362-7725 for guidance.”

