Brunswick County is offering multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is offering a variety of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for those 12 years old or older. These will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna third doses, booster vaccines for those aged 16 and older, and the regular Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines.

For anyone under 18, only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved, and masks are required in indoor clinics.

Shallotte area will be served every week, Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will be hosted at the Coastal Cinemas 10 parking lot at 5200 Bridgers Road.

In Winnabow, there will be an event on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This walk-in clinic will be at the Town Creek Park Community Building on 6420 Ocean Highway East.

In Southport, there will be a walk-in clinic on Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This walk-in clinic will be hosted at Indian Trail Meeting Hall on 113 West Moore Street.

For children ages 5-11, parents must make an appointment at Brunswick County Health Services’ main clinic in Bolivia via their website or by calling the Public Health Call Line at 253-2339 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For anyone under 18, a parent or guardian must fill out a consent form for the clinics to administer vaccines to anyone 5-15 and boosters for anyone 16-17.

