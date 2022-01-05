Breaking: One deceased after fire off North Kerr Avenue
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One deceased after a trailer home fire off of North Kerr Avenue this morning as confirmed by deputy fire marshal Raymond Griswold. A section of the road is currently blocked off as the New Hanover County Fire Services and the Wilmington Police Department investigate the situation.
We will be updating this article as the situation develops.
