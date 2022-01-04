WPD needs help finding man suspected of attempted vehicle theft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are seeking to identify and find a man caught on video at the scene of an attempted robbery of a vehicle at a gas station on Eastwood Road in mid-December.

On Sunday December 12, 2021, around 6 p.m. a person was getting gas at 610 Eastwood Rd, when an unknown white male approached their vehicle and attempted to steal it after communicating certain threats.

The victim manage to get the keys out of the vehicle and ran to safety inside the Scotchman store and called 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.

