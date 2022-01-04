Senior Connect
Wilmington police respond to reports of shots fired at Wilmington apartment complex

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to reports of shots fired at Seahawk Square apartments around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

WECT has a crew on the scene where several police cars can be seen at an area marked off with crime scene tape.

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 4700 block of SeaHawk Court around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a ShotSpotter notification.

Upon arrival, units were unable to locate a victim but they did locate a crime scene.

Police discovered that the male victim was driven to the hospital by a personal vehicle. The 26-year-old male is listed in critical but stable condition.

This is an active crime scene and on-going investigation. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Police officials say that officers have the scene under control and that the public is not in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

