Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
Wilmington police respond to reports of gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Holden Beach salt water flooding
Overnight storms leave coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding
“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for...
East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?

Latest News

Rondrell Santana Leach was arrested on New Year's Eve
Tabor City man arrested for assault and drug charges after car chase
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo