Tabor City man arrested for assault and drug charges after car chase

Tabor City, NC -- Rondrell Santana Leach, 30, has been arrested with charges including assault after a car chase on Dec. 21, 2021.

Leach was stopped at a license checking station and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies could tell he had marijuana in his car. After providing his information, Leach fled the scene in his Ford F150 and a chase ensued. He slammed into stop sticks near Swamp Fox highway and Ramsey Ford Road. He then drove into a ditch and struck a patrol vehicle which then struck another patrol vehicle.

Leach was then arrested and his car was searched. Police found marijuana, 2 concealed shotguns, and more than $32,000 in cash.

Items retrieved after Rondrell Leach's arrest (Columbus county sherriff's office)

Leach was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell Controlled Substance, Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, 3 counts of Assault a Government Official with Deadly Weapon, 2 counts of Damage to Government Property, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

