New Hanover County Board of Education to vote tonight on mask mandate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tonight at 5:30, the New Hanover County Board of Education will meet for a regular board meeting. The agenda can be viewed here, and the meeting will be streamed live on the NHCS YouTube channel.

Per the agenda, they will take a look at the NHCS COVID dashboard alongside the New Hanover County community dashboard. A vote will be taken on whether or not masks are required in schools. Previously, the board decided in a 4-3 vote on Dec. 7, 2021 that masks would not be required for students. Stefanie Adams, Judy Justice and Stephanie Walker were the dissenting votes.

Hugh McManus, who voted for making masks optional, mentioned in the December meeting that the board of education had tied themselves to the New Hanover County Health and Human services. However, the New Hanover Health and Human Services Board won’t be meeting until Jan. 18, and there have been no changes to the mask policy as of writing.

