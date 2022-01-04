Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
Wilmington police respond to reports of gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Holden Beach salt water flooding
Overnight storms leave coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding
“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for...
East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?

Latest News

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sexual assault suit hits roadblock
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response