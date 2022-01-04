Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car

The crash happened along High Shoals Church Road in Mooresboro.
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died after his brother, also a trooper, crashed into him during a traffic stop Monday night in Rutherford County, officials said.

According to the highway patrol, Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Highway Patrol escorts fallen trooper's body back to N.C. funeral home

The body of North Carolina State Trooper John Horton is arriving at a funeral home in Rutherford County a day after he was killed in a crash. https://bit.ly/3JJ4kPa

Posted by WBTV News on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Trooper James Horton was responding to assist when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained drive who was standing alongside the road, officials said.

Trooper John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the NCSHP. The detained driver, identified as Dusty Luke Beck, according to NC Gov. Roy Cooper, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic...
‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic stop(Family photo)

According to the NCSHP, Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. The two troopers are brothers, authorities said.

By midday on Tuesday, flowers and a cross had been placed at the crash site. Friends of Trooper Horton expressed their grief over his passing.

“He was always friendly, he would speak to everybody in here and uh, he was just one of the guys that when you came in, you were glad to see him…he would just brighten your morning just a little bit, that’s the way he always came across to me,” said Tommy Baldwin, a friend of Horton’s and the owner of Earl’s Short Stop. “It’s been pretty somber. It has. Normally, you know, people coming in and out are always laughing and joking. It’s not quite that right now. Everybody is upset. People that knew him and people that didn’t know him.”

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic...
‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic stop(Family photo)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
WPD investigating gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
Holden Beach salt water flooding
Overnight storms leave coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for...
East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Whoosh challenge
Fire department provides resources to families in light of concerning TikTok trend
We’re only a few days into the new year, so hopefully you haven’t given up on your resolutions...
Tips to make your New Year’s resolution a success
State is concerned about growing numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19
State is concerned about growing numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19
Wilmington Fire Department warns families about latest Tik Tok challenge
Wilmington Fire Department warns families about latest Tik Tok challenge
Experts share tips to succeed with New Year's resolutions
Experts share tips on how to succeed with New Year's resolutions