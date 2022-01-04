Senior Connect
Judge grants motion to dismiss lawsuit accusing Nirvana of child pornography

FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – The man who sued over a Nirvana album cover has one last chance to keep his case in court.

A California judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss Spencer Elden’s child pornography lawsuit Monday.

The ruling came after Elden’s lawyers did not file an opposition to the motion before the deadline.

Elden appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind.”

Last year, the 30-year-old sued former members of the band, the photographer and others, claiming the artwork was child pornography.

The judge has given Elden until Jan. 13 to amend his complaint. If he does not, the case will be officially dismissed once and for all.

