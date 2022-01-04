Governor Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force give update on COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give updates on COVID-19 at a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Secretary Kody Kinsley said we set a single day record for COVID-19 with 19,620 cases. There was also a record number of tests done with more than 91,000 COVID-19 tests done across North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. The state is trying to provide more test kits and testing events. The positivity rate is almost 30 percent.

Currently, 3,008 people are hospitalized across the state and 603 people are in ICU.

More than 87 percent of people in the ICU are not vaccinated. Boosters provide significant protection against the omicron variant.

On Monday, the FDA approved boosters for 12-17-year-olds and these are now pending approving from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Studies are underway for under 5-year-olds. Meanwhile, those around children should wear masks.

Kinsley recommends getting vaccinated and wearing a well-fitting mask. Free masks are available online at the NCDHHS website.

Cooper said we have to keep doing what we know works. He urged people to get the booster vaccine.

Some testing sites closed down during severe weather. The state is trying to procure more tests and increase access to testing; however, the national lab capacity for testing is being strained so the state wants more rapid tests to be available.

Cooper said two more rapid tests have just been authorized by the FDA which will help put more tests on the market. He said there are about 15 different tests on the market.

Across the state, about 74 percent of inmates in correctional facilities are vaccinated and 33 percent of those have received boosters.

Kinsley said the Strong Schools Toolkit is effective and is updated regularly.

Omicron variant is less severe and more likely to infect upper respiratory tract than the lungs like other variants.

The press conference is being livestreamed here https://www.wect.com/livestream/

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.