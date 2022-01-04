Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Governor Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force give update on COVID-19

Goc. Roy Cooper
Goc. Roy Cooper(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give updates on COVID-19 at a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Secretary Kody Kinsley said we set a single day record for COVID-19 with 19,620 cases. There was also a record number of tests done with more than 91,000 COVID-19 tests done across North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. The state is trying to provide more test kits and testing events. The positivity rate is almost 30 percent.

Currently, 3,008 people are hospitalized across the state and 603 people are in ICU.

More than 87 percent of people in the ICU are not vaccinated. Boosters provide significant protection against the omicron variant.

On Monday, the FDA approved boosters for 12-17-year-olds and these are now pending approving from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Studies are underway for under 5-year-olds. Meanwhile, those around children should wear masks.

Kinsley recommends getting vaccinated and wearing a well-fitting mask. Free masks are available online at the NCDHHS website.

Cooper said we have to keep doing what we know works. He urged people to get the booster vaccine.

Some testing sites closed down during severe weather. The state is trying to procure more tests and increase access to testing; however, the national lab capacity for testing is being strained so the state wants more rapid tests to be available.

Cooper said two more rapid tests have just been authorized by the FDA which will help put more tests on the market. He said there are about 15 different tests on the market.

Across the state, about 74 percent of inmates in correctional facilities are vaccinated and 33 percent of those have received boosters.

Kinsley said the Strong Schools Toolkit is effective and is updated regularly.

Omicron variant is less severe and more likely to infect upper respiratory tract than the lungs like other variants.

The press conference is being livestreamed here https://www.wect.com/livestream/

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
Wilmington police respond to reports of gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Holden Beach salt water flooding
Overnight storms leave coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding
“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for...
East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 29.7 percent positivity rate
Rondrell Santana Leach was arrested on New Year's Eve
Tabor City man arrested for assault and drug charges after car chase
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
The board decided to require masks for students and staff for the remainder of the month, with...
New Hanover County Board of Education to vote tonight on mask mandate