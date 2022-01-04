Get Fit with 6: January challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In December we showed you some inexpensive, easy to use equipment to start a small home gym. Resistance tubes and bands are less than thirty dollars. For the January challenge Amy Stewart with Back to Basics Personal Training goes over some exercises for the entire month.

Resistance Tube Curls

Place feet on top of the tube should width apart

Curl with one hand up to your shoulder, keeping your arm close to your side

Alternate hands

To challenge yourself more, widen your stance or curl with both hands at the same time

Resistance Band Kickbacks

Hold the band with one hand right by your chest

Using the other hand kick backwards to work the tricep

Keep your elbow close to your side

To challenge yourself more pull up higher on the band

Resistance Band Crunches

Lay down of the floor

Slip your hands into the band so it wraps around your wrists

Keep tension on the band at all times

Bring your knees in under your band then back overhead with your legs stretched out

To challenge yourself, keep your feet slightly above the ground

The repetitions will increase every day of the month. See the full calendar below:

January challenge for Get fit with 6. Kim Ratcliff (WECT)

