Get Fit with 6: January challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In December we showed you some inexpensive, easy to use equipment to start a small home gym. Resistance tubes and bands are less than thirty dollars. For the January challenge Amy Stewart with Back to Basics Personal Training goes over some exercises for the entire month.
Resistance Tube Curls
Place feet on top of the tube should width apart
Curl with one hand up to your shoulder, keeping your arm close to your side
Alternate hands
To challenge yourself more, widen your stance or curl with both hands at the same time
Resistance Band Kickbacks
Hold the band with one hand right by your chest
Using the other hand kick backwards to work the tricep
Keep your elbow close to your side
To challenge yourself more pull up higher on the band
Resistance Band Crunches
Lay down of the floor
Slip your hands into the band so it wraps around your wrists
Keep tension on the band at all times
Bring your knees in under your band then back overhead with your legs stretched out
To challenge yourself, keep your feet slightly above the ground
The repetitions will increase every day of the month. See the full calendar below:
