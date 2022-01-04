Senior Connect
First CEO named for New Hanover Endowment

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment has named William Buster as its first CEO and President. In this new position, Buster will work closely with the 13-member board and its committees and a cross-section of stakeholders and organizations with a vested interest in a sustainable, equitable future.

“We are confident that with William’s leadership, talent and experience, the NHCE will fulfill its mission, improving the lives and circumstances of every person in New Hanover and beyond,” said Chair Spence Broadhurst. “His deep North Carolina roots and genuine commitment to community will serve as a great anchor to our work. We all look forward to welcoming William and his family as they make New Hanover County their new home.”

Currently, Buster is the Senior Vice President of Impact with Dogwood Health Trust, based in Asheville, N.C. In addition to ensuring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, he provides oversight for the Foundation’s grantmaking and program-related investment strategies and makes certain its actions match the intentional direction established by the board.

“I am honored to become a member of the New Hanover County community in this influential role,” said Buster. “I am humbled to further serve my home state and look forward to partnering with our inaugural board of directors in sustaining the positive momentum community members are already generating.”

NHCE was established with $1.25 billion from the sale of New Hanover Regional Hospital to Novant Health. The Endowment’s mission is to improve the health, education, safety, and economic opportunity of every person in the New Hanover County community.

Buster earned his bachelor’s from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University and went on to earn his Master of Arts in policy and practice of development from the University of New Hampshire and an executive education certificate in mastering negotiation from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Buster will formally join the Endowment March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

