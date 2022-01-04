Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mostly chilly

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun to fade to clouds in spots, light northeast breezes, and temperatures struggling to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend toward the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday and Friday night, a cold front will likely have returned readings to around 50 for highs and near or below freezing for lows.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

