First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an end to a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to remain in the chilly 40s for your evening plans.

Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend toward the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday and Friday night, a cold front will likely have returned readings to around 50 for highs and near or below freezing for lows.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

