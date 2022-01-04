Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry

By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an end to a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to remain in the chilly 40s for your evening plans.

Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend toward the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday and Friday night, a cold front will likely have returned readings to around 50 for highs and near or below freezing for lows.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

