East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Bladen High School Athletic Department will officially retire former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs #12 jersey at the East vs West Bladen Varsity girls basketball game Tuesday night.

WECT reached out to East Bladen Varsity Basketball Coach Patty Evers who said Suggs will be at the game to be honored during the official jersey retirement. She sent this statement:

“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for all she gave to our program those four years and the amazing relentlessness she showed when she walked on at UNCW! Very well deserved! Not only was she a great player but a great teammate and student as well!”

According to a tweet by Evers, Suggs and her team posted a 106-11 record over the four years from 2012-2016 including three Conference Championships.

During that time, Suggs was named Conference Player of the Year three times, and made All-State three years in a row. She scored 2166 points and collected 829 rebounds and is 33rd in the NCHSAA record book and is third all time at East Bladen.

Suggs was a walk-on at UNCW after graduating from East Bladen and scored over 1,000 points for the Lady Seahawks becoming 14th all time in scoring.

During her sophomore year, Suggs was awarded a scholarship by Coach Karen Barefoot and was voted team captain three years in a row. As a senior, Suggs was named CAA Scholar Athlete of the Year.

