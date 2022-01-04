Senior Connect
Duke Energy to conduct quarterly siren test

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

“The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds,” Duke Energy stated in a news release. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.”

“Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Local television broadcasts will not be interrupted by the sirens because this is a test. When sirens are sounded during a real emergency, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Healthcare professionals keeping keen eye on hospitalization rates