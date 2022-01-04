CFPUA closes lane on South 17th Street for emergency repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has closed a lane in the 300 block of South 17th Street near downtown Wilmington, effective immediately Tuesday, January 4, for emergency repairs to a sewer main.

The left-hand lane between Nun and Ann streets is closed and traffic is being redirected into the right-hand lane.

Turning traffic from and onto Nun and Ann streets is not impacted.

Drivers may wish to take alternative routes as this repair is expected to take approximately six hours.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.