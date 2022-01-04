Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFPUA closes lane on South 17th Street for emergency repairs

The left-hand lane between Nun and Ann streets is closed and traffic is being redirected into...
The left-hand lane between Nun and Ann streets is closed and traffic is being redirected into the right-hand lane(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has closed a lane in the 300 block of South 17th Street near downtown Wilmington, effective immediately Tuesday, January 4, for emergency repairs to a sewer main.

The left-hand lane between Nun and Ann streets is closed and traffic is being redirected into the right-hand lane.

Turning traffic from and onto Nun and Ann streets is not impacted.

Drivers may wish to take alternative routes as this repair is expected to take approximately six hours.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene at Seahawk Square apartments
WPD investigating gunfire at Wilmington apartment complex
Holden Beach salt water flooding
Overnight storms leave coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
“Lacey was always a competitor and didn’t back down from a challenge! I’m so proud of her for...
East Bladen High School to retire jersey from former Lady Eagles star, Lacey Suggs
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Whoosh challenge
Fire department provides resources to families in light of concerning TikTok trend
We’re only a few days into the new year, so hopefully you haven’t given up on your resolutions...
Tips to make your New Year’s resolution a success
Wilmington Fire Department warns families about latest Tik Tok challenge
Wilmington Fire Department warns families about latest Tik Tok challenge
State is concerned about growing numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19
State is concerned about growing numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19
Experts share tips to succeed with New Year's resolutions
Experts share tips on how to succeed with New Year's resolutions