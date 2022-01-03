Senior Connect
UNCW postpones men’s basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team’s game against William & Mary scheduled for January 9, 2022 has been postponed, according to team officials.

The Colonial Athletic Conference announced Monday the schedule shift is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks’ program.

The schools involved will work on rescheduling the games between the Seahawks, 7-5 and 1-0, and Tribe, 3-12 and 2-0 and will announce make-up times at a later date.

Meanwhile, the league has announced that the Seahawks’ previously postponed games at Hofstra and Northeastern have officially been rescheduled.

UNCW will travel to Boston to play Northeastern on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 and will visit Long Island on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, to take on Hofstra’s Pride team. Tip-off times will be announced later.

