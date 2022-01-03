UNCW-Delaware women’s basketball game postponed
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball home game with Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent Delaware, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the Blue Hens’ program.
Team administrators and coaches will work with CAA officials to possibly reschedule the game in the future.
The Seahawks (3-7) visit Northeastern for their CAA opener on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.