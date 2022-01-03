Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Girl, 7, dies after tree falls on Tennessee home

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say(Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A young girl, 7, has died after a tree fell onto a home in Townsend early Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded around 8 a.m. to a 911 call of a tree falling on a home along Highway 73, WVLT reported.

The young child was pronounced dead on the scene. According to an investigator, the rest of the family is safe and warm in an undisclosed location.

The sheriff’s department said that the tree was not the first to which they had responded, and more trees were anticipated to fall following the winter weather that struck the region Monday morning.

“There are trees down all over the county, particularly here in Townsend because we are right at the foothills of the Great Smoky National Park,” said Marian O’Briant, public Information officer with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. “There are a lot of trees; it was kind of a wet, heavy snow, so trees are still falling right now.”

The road is closed as crews investigate and clear the road debris from a weather slide that occurred near the same time.

Blount County is just south of Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William James Purdie, 37, allegedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday night.
Authorities search for suspect after deadly New Years Eve shooting
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?
Margaret Gerald McCray
UPDATE: Missing woman found
Plungers take a dip in the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds kick off the new year with annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge