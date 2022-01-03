Overnight storms leave Coastal Brunswick County with significant saltwater flooding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - While the waters quickly receded, many residents of Brunswick County’s coastal towns woke up to what looked like the aftermath of a hurricane on Monday morning.

The high tide, coupled with the rain and wind from the overnight storm, produced knee-deep saltwater flooding for several waterfront communities.

In Holden Beach, the tidal flooding overtook the canal subdivisions, flooding roads, yards and driveways.

The mayor estimates the tidal elevation was three feet above a normal high tide Monday morning, breaching the seawalls.

On High Point Street, the floodwaters even reached the town’s main boulevard.

“This was something we didn’t expect, so we didn’t know what was coming, when, how or anything else. This would be a little bit more then a hurricane passing through, a mild hurricane without the hurricane force winds,” said Holden Beach Mayor Allen Holden.

The mayor says he’s seeing more and more storms do more damage over the last few years and says he’s happy to report no one was injured and the impacts to the homes were very minor.

Southport’s waterfront also saw effects from the storm. The police chief says the flooding they saw Monday morning was on par with what they typically see during a hurricane.

At it’s highest, the water on Bay Street was close to two feed deep, spilling over the brick knee wall on Bay Street, while waves battered the docks.

Police shut the road down to traffic Monday morning.

The standing water is a danger in itself for drivers, but the winds associated with this storm created plenty of other obstacles, including overturned garbage cans and a loose boat resting against a propane tank. The saltwater flooding dislodged water meters, spread debris on the sidewalks, made a mess of the road, but didn’t flood the interior of any of the homes.

The town usually sees tidal flooding in this area, but Monday morning’s flooding episode was a lot more than they expected. Town leaders say the storm’s floodwaters Monday were deeper than the flooding from the king tides.

It’s a problem Southport been trying to address for a number of years, and the police chief says there are several conversations going on with the board of aldermen about how to troubleshoot the flooding in the future.

“We’ve got a notification system that’s been working well, we’re putting in some sign boards, message signs, things of that nature but it’s just something we’re gonna have to contend with. You hear people say you can’t fight Mother Nature and this is certainly one of those instances. I was born and raised here and certainly see the tide across the road, but as time has evolved, things are getting a little bit worse, so we’re trying to figure out ways to mitigate that and make it safe,” said Chief Coring.

