New town council members look ahead to first year in office

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Many people are saying “new year, new me,” as they think of ways to better themselves in 2022. Your local leaders, however, are thinking of how to better the community.

Leland town council members Bill McHugh and Richard Holloman swore in just weeks ago and they’ve already put in some work. At its last meeting, town council appointed Bob Campbell as the new mayor pro tem and Holloman as the council’s liason with the economic development committee.

McHugh and Holloman are focusing on some of the Leland election’s hot topics in the new year, including the town’s growth. As Leland continues to boom in terms population, the new council members want to ensure the town’s infrastructure and resources are keeping up. Holloman says there are great things ahead in 2022. Businesses like Lowe’s and new restaurants are already moving in.

A businessman himself, Holloman is excited to get to work with the economic development committee. And believes further growth could come by marketing Leland’s assets to the right businesses.

“The key to business is to have a place for these businesses to move and set up,” said Holloman. “The Leland Innovation Park is really a shovel-ready park. It’s got I-40, Highway 17. It’s got internet already there. It’s got all the things an industry would need to move right in and start building a new facility.”

Both Holloman and McHugh want to see more community involvement as well.

I think the biggest thing I want to do moving into this year is really drive community engagement,” said McHugh. “We are one of the fastest-growing communities in the sate and the country and our citizens want to be involved, so I want to make sure they know who they can go to — including myself and the other council members — [to] find the information they’re looking for.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.