High winds shut down all state ferries

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - All North Carolina state-operated ferries were grounded because of high winds Monday.

The coastal storm created high winds and rough seas affecting ferry operations at the following locations:

Southport-Fort Fisher ferry

Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry

Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry

Currituck-Knotts Island ferry

The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, no decision had been made regarding Tuesday’s ferry schedule.

