High winds shut down all state ferries
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - All North Carolina state-operated ferries were grounded because of high winds Monday.
The coastal storm created high winds and rough seas affecting ferry operations at the following locations:
- Southport-Fort Fisher ferry
- Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry
- Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry
- Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry
- Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry
- Currituck-Knotts Island ferry
The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, no decision had been made regarding Tuesday’s ferry schedule.
