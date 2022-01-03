Senior Connect
High winds shut down all state ferries

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - All North Carolina state-operated ferries were grounded because of high winds Monday.

The coastal storm created high winds and rough seas affecting ferry operations at the following locations:

  • Southport-Fort Fisher ferry
  • Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry
  • Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry
  • Currituck-Knotts Island ferry

The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, no decision had been made regarding Tuesday’s ferry schedule.

