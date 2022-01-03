First Alert Forecast: winter weather is finally back in SE NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features big changes for the rest of Monday into Monday night associated with a powerful cold front. Skies will continue to clear this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 50s and even 40s after starting in the 70s this morning. Stiff northerly breezes will usher in more cold Canadian air and drop temperatures into the 20s by Tuesday morning. After a cool Tuesday, it looks like temperatures will see-saw a bit for the rest of the week but remain closer to normal January levels.

SE NC temperatures were in the 70s on Monday morning ahead of a powerful cold front. Check out the numbers for Tuesday morning. A shock to the system! #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/gtlYGnf0EJ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 3, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast to see what the rest of the first work week of 2022 will bring: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to the second weekend of the new year with a ten-day forecast your always-free WECT Weather App.

