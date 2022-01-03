Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: risk of storms through daybreak Monday, followed by winter’s return

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features an approaching cold front that will drive a line of showers and locally gusty storms through the region before daybreak. Downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be possible, and a few storms could ping severe criteria. Keep an eye and ear out for alerts on your First Alert Weather App.

Ahead of the front: expect mild 60s, but its wake temperatures will drop and struggle to leave the 40s amid wintry north winds. Skies will clear out by the afternoon, but make no mistake... winter is back!

Catch your seven-day forecast to see what the rest of the first work week of 2022 will bring: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to the second weekend of the new year with a ten-day forecast your always-free WECT Weather App.

