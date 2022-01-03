Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William James Purdie, 37, allegedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday night.
Authorities search for suspect after deadly New Years Eve shooting
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?
Margaret Gerald McCray
UPDATE: Missing woman found
Plungers take a dip in the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds kick off the new year with annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
President Joe Biden stressed plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief package...
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Leland town council members Bill McHugh and Richard Holloman swore in just weeks ago and...
New town council members look ahead to first year in office
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges