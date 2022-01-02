Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team’s scheduled games at Hofstra on January 3 and at Northeastern on January 5 have been postponed, according to team officials.

The Colonial Athletic Conference says the schedule shift is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks’ program.

The schools involved will work on rescheduling the games and announce make-up times at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William James Purdie, 37, allegedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday night.
Authorities search for suspect after deadly New Years Eve shooting
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?
Margaret Gerald McCray
UPDATE: Missing woman found
The end of 2021 marks a record-breaking year for the film industry in Wilmington.
Wilmington’s film industry enjoys record-breaking year

Latest News

Some UNCW students cheer at the men’s basketball game versus UNC.
CAA postpones Drexel game with UNCW Seahawks
It was the last ACC Basketball Tip Off for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, but retirement is not on...
Final season for longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski starts with his final ACC Basketball Tip Off
UNCW men’s basketball team looks forward to welcoming fans back to Trask Coliseum
UNCW's men's basketball team expects crowded stadium this season
2021-22 UNCW Men's Basketball Team
UNCW men’s basketball team looks forward to welcoming fans back to Trask Coliseum