UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team’s scheduled games at Hofstra on January 3 and at Northeastern on January 5 have been postponed, according to team officials.

The Colonial Athletic Conference says the schedule shift is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks’ program.

The schools involved will work on rescheduling the games and announce make-up times at a later date.

