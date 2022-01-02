UNCW Men’s Basketball games postposed due to COVID-19 protocols
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team’s scheduled games at Hofstra on January 3 and at Northeastern on January 5 have been postponed, according to team officials.
The Colonial Athletic Conference says the schedule shift is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks’ program.
The schools involved will work on rescheduling the games and announce make-up times at a later date.
