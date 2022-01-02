Members of Winnabow community gather to discuss incorporation options

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) -A group of neighbors who live in the Winnabow area are trying to petition to become their own town, before potentially becoming annexed by another town. Even though it is a small community made up mostly of farming land, community members say it has a rich history.

“Our concerns are that some of this large building coming through our community is going to be changing the integrity of our community,” said appointed Mayor Donald Padgett. “And we’re trying to have some kind of control and some say-so.”

Members of the community held a meeting at the volunteer fire department in Winnabow on Sunday afternoon, where they addressed neighbors concerns about their history being erased.

In order for the General Assembly to hear their case, they need 15% of registered voters to be on board with the petition.

“We’re not trying to fight with developers,” said Padgett. “We can’t stop growth. We’re not after that. But we’re concerned about the growth.”

Not everyone was on board with the movement at Sunday afternoon’s meeting. Some residents spoke out in concern that they were moving too fast with the petition to incorporate Winnabow, and needed to step back and explore their options.

The meeting at the fire station was filled with concerned citizens, but there was also a drive-thru option to sign the petition. Leaving it in the hands of the community to try and make this happen.

“We’re learning, we’re going to find out, and the things that we can do to improve the community, when we get to the point where we are a town, we’re going to make those changes,” said Donald Padgett.

Once the organizers get all of the signatures that they need, the petition will be passed to the Board of Elections to certify before eventually heading to the General Assembly.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.