First Alert Forecast: marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After an unseasonably warm day in the upper 70s yesterday, big changes are coming with an approaching cold front! Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s as the line of storms will focus on increasing gray clouds and gusty showers between Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s may fuel a stray strong squall, so please stay alert, but the overall severe risk is low.

SPC Outlook SE NC (WECT)

Behind the cold front, you can expect Monday temperatures to struggle to leave the 40s amid wintry north winds and despite clearing skies. Much chillier!

Catch your seven-day forecast to see what the rest of the first work week of 2022 will bring: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to the second weekend of the new year with a ten-day forecast your always-free WECT Weather App.

