SILVER ALERT: Wilmington Police looking for missing woman
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.
Margaret Gerald McCray, 74, was last seen Saturday morning just before 10:30 a.m. near Castle Street. Police say McCray was last seen wearing black loose leggings and a dark gray blouse.
According to police, she left her home driving eastbound on Castle Street in a black Infiniti. McCray is known to frequent thrift stores and the Seabreeze neighborhood near Monkey Junction. She may also be headed to Tabor City.
License plate: North Carolina YVR7918.
Anyone who sees McCray is asked to call 911 or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
