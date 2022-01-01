SILVER ALERT: Wilmington Police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Margaret Gerald McCray, 74, was last seen Saturday morning just before 10:30 a.m. near Castle Street. Police say McCray was last seen wearing black loose leggings and a dark gray blouse.

According to police, she left her home driving eastbound on Castle Street in a black Infiniti. McCray is known to frequent thrift stores and the Seabreeze neighborhood near Monkey Junction. She may also be headed to Tabor City.

License plate: North Carolina YVR7918.

Anyone who sees McCray is asked to call 911 or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

