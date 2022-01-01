First Alert Forecast: strong cold front to bring drastic chill down in the first few days of 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you, and Happy New Year! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an end to another exceptionally warm winter day across the Cape Fear Region. With temperatures cresting in the upper 70s in the early afternoon, expect another mild evening in the 60s with low rain chances and light breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast features massive changes for Sunday and Monday. First, the approach of a blustery cold front will focus on increasing gray clouds and gusty showers between Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s may fuel a stray strong squall, so please stay alert, but the overall severe risk is low. Then, behind the cold front, you can expect Monday temperatures to struggle to leave the 40s amid wintry north winds and despite clearing skies.

Catch your seven-day forecast to see what the rest of the first work week of 2022 will bring: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to the second weekend of the new year with a ten-day forecast your always-free WECT Weather App.

