First Alert Forecast: first storm of 2022 to bring drastic chill down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and Happy New Year! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another exceptionally warm winter day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest well into the 70s for most towns. A couple of spots on the mainland may crack a record in the lower 80s. Parts of the Brunswick Islands may hold in the upper 60s. In any case: sun intervals, southwest breezes, and low rain chances will make the warmth possible.

Happy 2022! 2021 rainfall totaled 61 inches at Wilmington - about an inch above average. Super streaky distribution, though! Anyway, the first rain system of 2022 ought to be a biggie: at least half an inch is likely by Sunday night and a good case could be made for over an inch. pic.twitter.com/LvqMaG8EgM — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) January 1, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast features massive changes for Sunday and Monday. First, the approach of a blustery cold front will focus increasing gray clouds and gusty showers between Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s may fuel a stray strong squall, so please stay alert, but the overall severe risk is low. Then, behind the cold front, you can expect Monday temperatures to struggle to leave the 40s amid wintry north winds and despite clearing skies.

Catch your seven-day forecast to see what the rest of the first work week of 2022 will bring: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

