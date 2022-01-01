Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
This new guidance from the state also aligns with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for...
New state guidance says students who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to quarantine
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide
Residents were evacuated from an apartment building due to high carbon monoxide levels
Leland residents return to apartment after carbon monoxide scare

Latest News

The COVID-19 case surge is altering daily life across the U.S. Things will likely get worse,...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
New Year’s Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge
Eric Adams holds up a framed image at his swearing-in as New York mayor at the Times Square New...
Eric Adams rides subway to work on 1st day as new NYC mayor