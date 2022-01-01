Dozens kick off the new year with annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures consistently in the 70s lately, it’s not feeling very polar outside so far this winter. However, getting in the water at the beach is a different story.

Some chose to start off the year with a splash, taking that polar plunge at Wrightsville Beach today. The water was a chilly 60 degrees when participants dove in at 12 p.m. Some did it to carry on an annual tradition, but others took the plunge to give themselves a quick refresh as the new year begins.

“It’s about supporting the community because community is really, really important. We need each other,” said participant Christine Brigham.

Dozens of people participated in this year’s event, each paying $35 to support the nonprofit Communities in Schools.

The event ended up raising over $46,000 for the organization, with hundreds participating in the in-person plunge, and others participating virtually. There were two different plunges to space the groups out, many of them kicking off 2022 with a plunge in the Atlantic for a good cause.

“Once we hit the water, it didn’t matter. It’s great to see the crowd out here too,” said members of the Loughlin and Stanley family. “It just shows you how great the community actually is.”

