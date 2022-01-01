Burgaw celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual Blueberry Drop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, Burgaw celebrate their annual Blueberry Drop event to ring in 2022.

“It means a lot to the town,” said Parks and Rec. Director Cody Suggs. “It’s a big economic driver for our downtown area and it’s big to celebrate blueberries, as we’re known as a blueberry town and our local farms here in the surrounding areas.”

The event took place on the streets of downtown Burgaw. People showed up hours early just to get a spot for the band. There were local businesses set up, food trucks, and many other activities for those that attended. After a tough year for most businesses, business owners were glad to see the community gathering again and a boost for their sales.

“It’s absolutely necessary for us,” said food truck owner Clark Sumner. “COVID-19 obviously hurt the hospitality industry and the fact that now we’re able to come back out we can do things that we weren’t able to do before. We can do large events and large crowds and it’s obviously going to be savior for a lot of different businesses.”

The blueberry dropped at 7 p.m., a little early before the New Year, but the town makes it so neighbors of all ages can participate in the event.

“To pay tribute to the community and to bring out the families to have a good time, it’s always fun,” said Suggs.

The event is annual and will take place again next New Year’s Eve in downtown Burgaw.

