UNCW details the latest COVID-19 protocols for Spring 2022

The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced requirements for many of its students, faculty and staff to take COVID-19 tests before the Spring 2022 semester begins.

All residential students along with unvaccinated faculty, staff and commuting students will all be required to provide one of the following:

  • A positive test within the past 90 days
  • A negative COVID-19 test within the past three days
  • A negative test from the return-to-campus testing event

Seahawks in these groups are required to show a negative PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test from the past three days.

The only groups that don’t need to get tested are vaccinated faculty, staff and commuting students. However, UNCW asks that vaccination records be presented either online before arriving on campus or in person at one of the testing sites.

Return-to-campus testing will occur at two places on campus from Tuesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 9:

Return-to-Campus Testing in Warwick Ballroom 4

  • Tuesday, January 4 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 5 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 6 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, January 7 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 9 from 1-6 p.m.

Return-to-Campus Testing in the MAC Gym

  • Friday, January 7 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 9 from 1-6 p.m.

UNCW will offer surveillance testing starting January 10.

Indoor face coverings will continue to be required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors except in assigned rooms.

The full press release and details are available on UNCW’s website.

