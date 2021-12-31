Senior Connect
Rising COVID cases aren’t ruining some peoples plans for New Year’s Eve, others are staying home

One family visiting Wilmington is wearing masks inside and out to be safe amid rising COVID cases.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many restaurants and bars in Downtown Wilmington are having New Year’s Eve parties, and a lot of them said that they are trusting their customers to be safe and make smart decisions tonight when it comes to COVID-19.

Other places have already put various safety measures in place, like Ibiza Nightclub.

Ibiza is requiring all guests to show proof of full vaccination when entering and masks be worn unless actively drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The club has also reduced the capacity to ensure everyone can safely distance themselves.

People spending their afternoon in downtown Wilmington have mixed thoughts about the rise in cases, but some aren’t letting that ruin their New Year’s Eve plans.

“I think we’re going to go to the Hi-Wire brewery and watch the second game, watch the first game with some friends and then go down to Slainte’s Irish Pub,” Kenneth Epple said.

Some people said they were a little shocked with how empty downtown seemed Friday afternoon, but they think it is because many people are staying in due to the steady increase of COVID cases.

“We’ve kind of stayed away from people. I’ve got my mask on outside, we usually will walk without it but we’re just being safe. We watch the numbers come up and we wanted to come see my sister in Wilmington, but we’re being safe about it,” Jamie Lowe.

Lowe and his family are playing it safe this New Year’s Eve. “Probably just stay at home and watch TV, hopefully there’s a good football game on or something,” Lowe said.

On the other hand, when Epple was asked if he’s worried about contracting the virus or even knowing that there is a large number of cases he responded, “I’ve been vaccinated so I’m not concerned about it.”

Now, one of Lowe’s hopes for the new year, is that we can kick this pandemic to the curb. “We just got to be smart I think as a community and deal with it. I hope things get better, I really do,” Lowe said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

